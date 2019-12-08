20191208_123348.jpg
I have a 2019 sea doo GTR-X and I took a little hit on a rock scraped into the fiberglass. I hit it on the way back to the boat ramp and might have been in the water 5 mins after I hit it. Well I have it in my garage and I cleaned up the scrape and I am getting ready to repair and I notice water droplets coming from the scrape. So I been letting it sit to see if it will stop because I want it dry to do the repair. But still 2 weeks later it's still dripping very slightly. My question is do I need to let it completly dry to do the repair? And also if not is there anyway possible to get this dry quicker? I have everything to do the repair and the gel coat I just been hesitant to do it with the little drops of water. PLEASE HELP