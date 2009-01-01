 X2 Part out Factory Pipe, UMI, Novi
  Today, 07:53 PM
    112motorsports
    112motorsports is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Mooresville
    Age
    38
    Posts
    192

    X2 Part out Factory Pipe, UMI, Novi

    X2 part out

    - Factory pipe limited chamber. Never seen the water only the mounted and started on the stand. Comes with coupler, and stainless head bolts. $650

    - Brand New UMI steering set up. Comes with New Blowsion Bars, ODI grips, and blue finger throttle. $500

    - Brand new Wax racing top fuel system with Blowsion cap $150

    - Complete 750 electronics with flywheel, stator, stator cover, Ebox, and start stop switch. Wires have been cut but comes with new Deutche connectors $325

    - Single 48 Novi on a brand new R&D manifold. Comes with Prok flame arrestor, reed cages, stuffers, and reeds. Inside of the reed brand $500

    I have many more pics. Please text me at 704-307-0624.
