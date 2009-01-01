|
X2 Part out Factory Pipe, UMI, Novi
X2 part out
- Factory pipe limited chamber. Never seen the water only the mounted and started on the stand. Comes with coupler, and stainless head bolts. $650
- Brand New UMI steering set up. Comes with New Blowsion Bars, ODI grips, and blue finger throttle. $500
- Brand new Wax racing top fuel system with Blowsion cap $150
- Complete 750 electronics with flywheel, stator, stator cover, Ebox, and start stop switch. Wires have been cut but comes with new Deutche connectors $325
- Single 48 Novi on a brand new R&D manifold. Comes with Prok flame arrestor, reed cages, stuffers, and reeds. Inside of the reed brand $500
I have many more pics. Please text me at 704-307-0624.
