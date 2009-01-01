 Oil Pump Issue
Thread: Oil Pump Issue

  Today, 06:36 PM #1
    tmawg
    tmawg is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2019
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    Oil Pump Issue

    Hi,

    I have a 1994 Seadoo GTS 587 and the oil pump is allowing oil to sump through the pump and into the RV. I have taken it apart but I can not stop the leak. It had been sitting for a few years before I purchased it and it had filled the engine and leaked into the hull via a bad seal on the manifold. Anyone know if there is a fix for the leaking pump?

    Thanks!
  Today, 06:54 PM #2
    MrScudder
    MrScudder is offline
    PWCToday Regular MrScudder's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    32
    Posts
    67

    Re: Oil Pump Issue

    Easiest fix is to remove it and go premix
  Today, 07:00 PM #3
    tmawg
    tmawg is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2019
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    Re: Oil Pump Issue

    I’ve thought about it but since this appears to be the only problem I’d like to fix it so I don’t have to mix gas. Is there a way to rebuilt it though? Or should I look into a used one that doesn’t leak?
  Today, 08:10 PM #4
    MrScudder
    MrScudder is offline
    PWCToday Regular MrScudder's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    32
    Posts
    67

    Re: Oil Pump Issue

    You run the same risk with a used one, if not greater. The only true way to guarantee no issue is to remove the weak link. Oil pump failure can lead to complete and total engine failure. I myself tried fighting the pump removal idea, but it simply makes too much sense to remove a failure point for what is really a minimal inconvenience of measuring out oil to add. You can always fill up at the pump, figure out how much oil to add, and let the trailer ride to the water getting everything mixed up for you.
