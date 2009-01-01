Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Oil Pump Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location Ontario Posts 2 Oil Pump Issue Hi,



I have a 1994 Seadoo GTS 587 and the oil pump is allowing oil to sump through the pump and into the RV. I have taken it apart but I can not stop the leak. It had been sitting for a few years before I purchased it and it had filled the engine and leaked into the hull via a bad seal on the manifold. Anyone know if there is a fix for the leaking pump?



Thanks!

Easiest fix is to remove it and go premix

I've thought about it but since this appears to be the only problem I'd like to fix it so I don't have to mix gas. Is there a way to rebuilt it though? Or should I look into a used one that doesn't leak?

You run the same risk with a used one, if not greater. The only true way to guarantee no issue is to remove the weak link. Oil pump failure can lead to complete and total engine failure. I myself tried fighting the pump removal idea, but it simply makes too much sense to remove a failure point for what is really a minimal inconvenience of measuring out oil to add. You can always fill up at the pump, figure out how much oil to add, and let the trailer ride to the water getting everything mixed up for you.

