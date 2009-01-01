 650 SX Coffman Exhaust
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:05 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    Shawtown_USA is offline
    PWCToday Regular Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    110

    650 SX Coffman Exhaust

    Anyone have a 650 SX Coffman Headpipe/pipe they are looking to get rid of? I have a 1989 X2 Im modding this winter and exhaust is the only thing Ive not found yet. Let me know!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:07 PM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    644

    Re: 650 SX Coffman Exhaust

    Possibly


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:21 PM #3
    Shawtown_USA
    Shawtown_USA is offline
    PWCToday Regular Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    110

    Re: 650 SX Coffman Exhaust

    Quote Originally Posted by DeMan686 View Post
    Possibly


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I’m listening intently!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Bionic racing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 