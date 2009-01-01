Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Drop nozzle Kawasaki stxr or 15f #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location France Age 24 Posts 4 WTB Drop nozzle Kawasaki stxr or 15f Hello everyone,



I am looking for a complete nozzle identical to the photo ....

If someone would have the same I am a taker and possibly if someone can tell me the brand (r & d, sato, protec, skat trak, ....)



Thanks in advance



922FCAD0-3FBF-4530-90CB-09C07F62DC5D.png



1F8E7E00-A73D-4D51-83A1-89D24CDB5369.jpeg



