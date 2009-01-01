Hello everyone,

I am looking for a complete nozzle identical to the photo ....
If someone would have the same I am a taker and possibly if someone can tell me the brand (r & d, sato, protec, skat trak, ....)

Thanks in advance

922FCAD0-3FBF-4530-90CB-09C07F62DC5D.png

1F8E7E00-A73D-4D51-83A1-89D24CDB5369.jpeg

10FB8CA2-A6E3-454A-BC74-968EBD18DE27.jpeg