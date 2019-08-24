Going to document what Iam doing to my 1500 ski. Got back into the standup game after being away for 20 years or so. Used to race superjets back in the day as well as blasters and an HX. this 4 stroke is fast. Handles pretty good stock but anyone that knows me knows I cannot leave anything alone. lol 2017 ski bought used with supposedly 15 hours on ski for $6600. Great condition but now my touch will be done. Got Watercross of Texas (WCOT) intake, ride plate and sponsons on. ADA 4 degree bars with ODI Vans grips. MacBoost filter with breather. Blowsion heavier pole spring. Have a jettrim mat kit coming as well as a Cabrera motorsports 93 octane tune. Will have the stock prop professionally kicked as well. Will get some sort of aftermarket pole as well. RRP or something shorter than stock and lighter.
Feel free to follow and ask any questions. Iam in Michigan so the riding season is over this year. Will be doing these mods during the winter and getting the ski ready for the spring. Adding pictures as I go so those with SXR 1500's can see different options for the ski to do on their own.