 96 750 sts parts (no motor)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:14 PM #1
    scavone440
    scavone440 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    saratoga
    Age
    25
    Posts
    78

    96 750 sts parts (no motor)

    750 sts parts for sale. Broke a piston skirt and trashed the crank, cases are salvageable. Dual carbs, will likely need a rebuild. Ebox is a bit crusty and I think the cdi is bad. Pump bearings are smooth, has some wear on the wear ring. 14-19 solas prop. R&d intake grate. Make me an offer on anything you need.


    Interested in trades for 750 x2 go fast bits, 2 water box, lightened flywheel, am or milled head, pump stuffer etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:18 PM #2
    scavone440
    scavone440 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    saratoga
    Age
    25
    Posts
    78

    Re: 96 750 sts parts (no motor)

    9F6CFA06-AA1D-4AD4-8585-513DFF671FC0.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 