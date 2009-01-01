Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 750 sts parts (no motor) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location saratoga Age 25 Posts 78 96 750 sts parts (no motor) 750 sts parts for sale. Broke a piston skirt and trashed the crank, cases are salvageable. Dual carbs, will likely need a rebuild. Ebox is a bit crusty and I think the cdi is bad. Pump bearings are smooth, has some wear on the wear ring. 14-19 solas prop. R&d intake grate. Make me an offer on anything you need.





Interested in trades for 750 x2 go fast bits, 2 water box, lightened flywheel, am or milled head, pump stuffer etc.

