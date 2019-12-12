760 cylinder has rust in sleeves, would reccomend bore and hone but may be able to get away with hone.
760 head has some damage on dome on one side but i would smooth it and run it.
i would like to trade for 61x cylinder and head so i can build my 771 freestyle engine, if you have a big bore 61x cylinder ill trade and throw cash on top if its worth it.
sale price is $175 PLUS shipping
20191212_125059.jpg20191212_125108.jpg20191212_125242.jpg20191212_125119.jpg20191212_125116.jpg20191212_125130.jpg20191212_125132.jpg20191212_125245.jpg20191212_125232.jpg