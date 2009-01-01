Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha FX-1 (701) engine (reed case) SWAP? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location USA Age 40 Posts 6 Yamaha FX-1 (701) engine (reed case) SWAP? Anyone done this?



I see it for SJ's (and lots of (Kawi JS 440/550) but nothing for FX-1's.



Also, what about swapping the 701 engine case for one of the 701 reed cases?



I have to rebuild a 701 soon so I thought I might swap the case. I am wondering if it is just a bolt on swap AND how the stock carb, or MRD injection, linkage issues might work? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 28 Posts 207 Re: Yamaha FX-1 (701) engine (reed case) SWAP? Both versions of the 701 engine (61x and 62t) are reed engines. The 61x case has a single carb intake with reeds and the 62t is dual carb. These are not similar to the old piston port kawi motors. Im confused on what youre asking, are you considering switching to dual carb from single carb? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location USA Age 40 Posts 6 Re: Yamaha FX-1 (701) engine (reed case) SWAP? Thanks for the reply.



So there are only two cases for the 701: 61x for single carb and 61t for dual carbs.



Can I swap my my 701 61x case straight across for 61t case (less carb set up)?

As in, everything except the carb set up can be swapped form the 61x case to the 62t?

I am also looking to use MRD injection so for that I will have to use the 61t case.



I was also looking for an engine swap but nothing seems to be available (except for the larger SJ).



















