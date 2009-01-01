So Im at the end of my build a total restoration of my 87 JS550. And needed a battery so I splurged and went all in on a expensive lithium ion battery without any research. I read all the pros and did look up any of the cons. Light weight, lots of cranking amps, wont lose charge while sitting idle. But now that it got it I been reading some old post and finding out some of the cons and I am starting to regret spending the extra money. 1st off I need a new charger to top. My old charger is not compatible and if it gets low enough charge it could permanently damage it. Also Im starting to wonder if the charger needs to be specialized, maybe my charging system in the ski may not be compatible and overcharge or charge at a high rate and cause a fire or something. Can any of you experts that have real knowledge and not urban myth of lithium battery in a older JS550 tell me if I wasted my money or any concerns I should have or am I over thinking this and I will be happy