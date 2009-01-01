 Lithium ion battery regrets
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 09:15 PM #1
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Newbie standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30

    Lithium ion battery regrets

    So Im at the end of my build a total restoration of my 87 JS550. And needed a battery so I splurged and went all in on a expensive lithium ion battery without any research. I read all the pros and did look up any of the cons. Light weight, lots of cranking amps, wont lose charge while sitting idle. But now that it got it I been reading some old post and finding out some of the cons and I am starting to regret spending the extra money. 1st off I need a new charger to top. My old charger is not compatible and if it gets low enough charge it could permanently damage it. Also Im starting to wonder if the charger needs to be specialized, maybe my charging system in the ski may not be compatible and overcharge or charge at a high rate and cause a fire or something. Can any of you experts that have real knowledge and not urban myth of lithium battery in a older JS550 tell me if I wasted my money or any concerns I should have or am I over thinking this and I will be happy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:36 PM #2
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    30
    Posts
    633

    Re: Lithium ion battery regrets

    $20 charger on amazon does just fine

    https://www.amazon.com/Mroinge-Autom...s%2C160&sr=8-6
    2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe

    1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:48 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,867

    Re: Lithium ion battery regrets

    I used one & had no issues...had it for 2 years & never needed charging.

    I disconnect when not using to prevent any issues.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:18 PM #4
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    51
    Posts
    562

    Re: Lithium ion battery regrets

    This thread is useless without some pictures of the restored ski

    SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
    1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
    1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
    1987 JS550 LIMITED
    SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
    WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
    1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 