Thread: Just got home

Yea, I know, again. Ole Corny the kid has fallen off the wagon and spent the past few, well more than a few years in a drug haze and revolving bids at the joint. But I'm sober and no longer pimp broads for a living. My former crime partner owed me some coin, so upon my release I've been able to get established in a nice apartment. I'm attending sober living meetings and looking for a job. So I'm doing okay. By the summer I hope to have a ski which I will leave at my buddy Tut's lake house where if you remember I would party like an absolute animal back in the day. But for now I'm focusing on today and doing whatever it take to stay outside of the box. No matter the temptation, the past decade of prison bids has made me never want to see the inside of a cage again. Anyway, merry christmas, happy holidays and I'm glad to be back reading jet ski threads. Dam, need to change my signature!