 Freestyle Battery.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:36 AM #1
    UKUnicorn
    UKUnicorn is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Saskatchewan
    Age
    22
    Posts
    2

    Freestyle Battery.

    Hey guy and gals,
    Hope your all doing well,
    So quick question about batteries. I currently have a Lithium Iron sealed battery (LFX15A1-BS12)(sku:4897034420074) from Shorai, and basically id like to know, A) if i can use this in my 701. B) will the 701 standard yamaha electronics be able to charge it.
    Many thanks and all help appreciated.
    Dale

    Ps tried searching for info on batteries but it was pretty generalized, so im not sure. Many thanks
    Last edited by UKUnicorn; Today at 03:36 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. hemmjo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 