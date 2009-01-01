Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Freestyle Battery. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Saskatchewan Age 22 Posts 2 Freestyle Battery. Hey guy and gals,

Hope your all doing well,

So quick question about batteries. I currently have a Lithium Iron sealed battery (LFX15A1-BS12)(sku:4897034420074) from Shorai, and basically id like to know, A) if i can use this in my 701. B) will the 701 standard yamaha electronics be able to charge it.

Many thanks and all help appreciated.

Dale



Ps tried searching for info on batteries but it was pretty generalized, so im not sure. Many thanks Last edited by UKUnicorn; Today at 03:36 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hemmjo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules