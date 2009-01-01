|
Freestyle Battery.
Hey guy and gals,
Hope your all doing well,
So quick question about batteries. I currently have a Lithium Iron sealed battery (LFX15A1-BS12)(sku:4897034420074) from Shorai, and basically id like to know, A) if i can use this in my 701. B) will the 701 standard yamaha electronics be able to charge it.
Many thanks and all help appreciated.
Dale
Ps tried searching for info on batteries but it was pretty generalized, so im not sure. Many thanks
