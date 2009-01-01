|
Footwells, Foot straps or adjustable footwells?
Hello all, recently bought a '13 SJ. It's intended for my 14 yr old son, Christmas present as a matter of fact.
I have tons of fiberglass experience, I once replaced the transom and floor in a Bayliner 1850 Capri with an I/O. So glassed in footwells is not a problem.
So which do folks prefer and what are the pros and cons of each?
Not competition oriented, free ride/play riding at the local lake.
Thanks in advance.
