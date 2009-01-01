Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Kawasaki stx engine 12f 4 stroke in Michigan #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location michigan Age 49 Posts 138 2004 Kawasaki stx engine 12f 4 stroke in Michigan I Have a complete engine form 2004 stx 12F. I was unable to hear it run prior to removing it from hull. It turns over smooth with compression but not sure if it may need

rings, hone etc. It is not blown. If it needs work it is from sitting. I am willing to remove head for a serious buyer or may consider breaking it up. hours unknown but it looks super clean. Fresh water only. my assumption is low hours from seeing other (wear) components on the ski but I cannot prove it. I only have the engine or anything bolted to it. make an offer on parts or whole thing.

