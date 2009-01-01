Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Real time Tachometer #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 219 Real time Tachometer Has anyone used a hall effect sensor for a RPM signal on their ski?

I have a cool looking water proof 8k analog tach and a square wave signal generator to give it input. It looks awesome, but it's not tuning level accurate. It looks like the cheapest way to get a 100% accurate and absolutely zero lag signal would be to go the hall effect sensor rout. I'm not sure where to mount it and also not sure if the drive shaft coupler rotations are exactly 1:1 with complete engine rotations or if I could attach it to the front cover and put the magnet on the front of the flywheel near the center so the forces trying to sling it off would be the lowest. Any advice on that or recommendations for a better system would be greatly appreciated.



Also remember this is about most cost effective way to get a true and real time signal. I have no intentions of buying a Pulse Effect tuning tack for 2-300 bucks that's not even waterproof and still has some level of lag in refresh.

