Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha /SJ parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location San Diego Calif. Posts 1 Yamaha /SJ parts Cleaning out garage. 1997 SJ front bumper. $40., SJ pump nozzle $30., SJ Raider/adj trim pro-tec extended nozzle $150., SJ kenney keepers $40., SJ worx carbon hull extenders $40. SJ flame arresters single carb pro-tec $40., double carb $75 2.5" cones.,SJ/ yamaha 760 stock head milled $70. SJ 650 stock head $40. SJ stock exhaust $90. SJ 650/701 stock exhaust mount $25., 61x stock flywheel $100. Skat Trak 4-7 prop.$45. plus shipping.



