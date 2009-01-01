Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TS650 Exhaust Joint - help needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location Aberdeen Age 53 Posts 1 TS650 Exhaust Joint - help needed It's too cold for sailing in the North of Scotland so I'm fixing up an old 'box of parts' TS as my winter project. This is my first time playing with jetskis but I'm very familiar with outboards and road bikes and I'm learning fast. Have engine, electrics and jet pump ready to go and now starting to put everything together.



I'm having trouble with the flexible joint in the exhaust (outlined in pink on the diagram below):



KAW TS exhaust assy.pdf



A previous owner had opened up the joint and one of the sealing rings 43058B is missing (part number 43058-3704). Looks like it's been unavailable for a while and there's no old stock to be found. Has anyone had any success in using an alternative part or making up something to fit? I can't work out from the diagram what the ring actually does or what it's made of.



As well as the ring, the inner rubber boot needs replacing so I was also looking out for a complete replacement joint. There is a good used one from a 750 SS for sale. It looks identical. Does anyone know if it will fit the ts650?



thanks



The 750 SS should have a larger port opening. I have a complete used one in good condition from a TS.

