 TS650 Exhaust Joint - help needed
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:24 PM #1
    martinab2
    martinab2 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie martinab2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2019
    Location
    Aberdeen
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1

    TS650 Exhaust Joint - help needed

    It's too cold for sailing in the North of Scotland so I'm fixing up an old 'box of parts' TS as my winter project. This is my first time playing with jetskis but I'm very familiar with outboards and road bikes and I'm learning fast. Have engine, electrics and jet pump ready to go and now starting to put everything together.

    I'm having trouble with the flexible joint in the exhaust (outlined in pink on the diagram below):

    KAW TS exhaust assy.pdf

    A previous owner had opened up the joint and one of the sealing rings 43058B is missing (part number 43058-3704). Looks like it's been unavailable for a while and there's no old stock to be found. Has anyone had any success in using an alternative part or making up something to fit? I can't work out from the diagram what the ring actually does or what it's made of.

    As well as the ring, the inner rubber boot needs replacing so I was also looking out for a complete replacement joint. There is a good used one from a 750 SS for sale. It looks identical. Does anyone know if it will fit the ts650?

    thanks

    Martin
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:30 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,551

    Re: TS650 Exhaust Joint - help needed

    The 750 SS should have a larger port opening. I have a complete used one in good condition from a TS. .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 