Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Saskatchewan Age 22 Posts 1 New here Hey everyone,

not sure if you guys do introductions on this forum but figured I would say hi.



So im 22 just got back into the sport after a 6 year break (not by choice, adult things happened lol). I used to have a yamaha fx1 about 6 years back which was super fun but unfortunately was sold due to adult things.



Ive had a couple of different skis over the years. Started with a 90's seadoo gti about 10 years back which my dad and I shared, then ended up wanted a stand up after riding a rental sxr, started off by buying a 550sx which was accompanied by a second one which was in peices but had all the old school pjs goodies, so we built that, eventually sold them both and I moved up to a 650sx with a few westcoast parts.



After a year of riding that i was told by sereval people the easiest way into the freestyle scene was a yamaha so i saved up and bought an fx1 and rode that for several years was a great setup and the only mod was a set of footholds, I had also obtained a riva 701 head but never put it on.



Present day I now have got my hands on a kawasaki X2 hull, which is the current build.

Plan is to slightly rocker it, shorten abit, tilt nozzle, kart tank and a 701 swap.



Pump set up at the moment is a skat trak "5" with a double inlet mod housing ( just has two water lines running into it).



Anyways thanks for reading if you made it this far, and hope to see you all around.

