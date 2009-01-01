Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3D melting exhaust / scored cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2012 Location Essex County Posts 7 3D melting exhaust / scored cylinder I have a 2004 3d with the 787. Supposedly had a rebuild winter before i bought it, very low hours since purchase - maybe 2 actual riding hours the more i think about it. T fitting in the exhaust melted and machine was choking off (poss from smoke?) after 10 minutes. Engine mount is also broken. During diagnosis, cooling water was flowing properly, compression was at 160 and 163lbs and all engine and exhaust temps seemed "normal". With the exhaust manifold off, independent dealer tech noted deep scoring in rear cylinder, recommending a rebuild. He thinks that oil getting into the cylinder caused the smoke choking off the engine. No cause for the melted exhaust T has been identified. Q1 - Does anyone with experience here have an idea about what caused the heat and melting? Q2 - Could a loose engine prevent water from cooling the exhaust somehow? Q3 - Does the scoring necessitate a rebuild if the compression is good? Q4 - Does a rebuild or reman replacement make sense if the cause for the melting isnt identified? Q5 - What can i sell a machine in this condition for? Is a $750 -$1000 sales price unrealistic? Im in North Jersey. Q6 - Can the cylinders be replaced without removing the deck? Q7 - Can the engine be removed through the access hole, or does the deck need to be removed?





Yes, scrapping it is on the table. Just trying to do some research here. I cant find any posts answering my questions.





