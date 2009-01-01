|
Newbie looking for opinions
Hi all,
I'm down under in New Zealand and have just had a day on a friends 2009 SeaDoo. So now myself and the family are keen to get our own.
BUT.. what brand?? I'm being told SeaDoo or maybe Yamaha (for reliability), but I'd love everyone's opinion.
It'd be 3 seater, for fresh water lake use, just cruising about and towing a biscuit with kids on
Thanks in advance for any help
