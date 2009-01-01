|
550SX - can I increase cooling water flow???
The water coming out the pisser on my 550 was getting hotter and hotter. It was actually steaming....then the head gasket failed.
PROBLEM: obviously - restricted cooling water flow. I'm sure I can figure that one out...BUT, I am suspecting that even when things are "normal", I am not getting enough cooling water. In normal operation, the water coming out the pisser is way too hot to hold your hand in. And when I get a slight restriction, the motor gets fried.
MY GOAL: increase cooling water volume
MY QUESTION: does anyone have a suggestion for the easiest (or best) way to do this? (i.e.: bigger tubes, fittings, etc.). I am ready to really dive into this one over the winter because I refuse to live in fear any longer. I need to take control of my destiny and be victorious!!
Thanks,
Danno
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow???
I'm interested to hear what the other guys have to say on this one, thanks for the post!
