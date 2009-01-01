Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Rhode Island Posts 79 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow??? The water coming out the pisser on my 550 was getting hotter and hotter. It was actually steaming....then the head gasket failed.



PROBLEM: obviously - restricted cooling water flow. I'm sure I can figure that one out...BUT, I am suspecting that even when things are "normal", I am not getting enough cooling water. In normal operation, the water coming out the pisser is way too hot to hold your hand in. And when I get a slight restriction, the motor gets fried.



MY GOAL: increase cooling water volume



MY QUESTION: does anyone have a suggestion for the easiest (or best) way to do this? (i.e.: bigger tubes, fittings, etc.). I am ready to really dive into this one over the winter because I refuse to live in fear any longer. I need to take control of my destiny and be victorious!!



Thanks,

Danno #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 107 Re: 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow??? I'm interested to hear what the other guys have to say on this one, thanks for the post! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules