 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow???
  Today, 01:22 AM
    dfarnswo
    dfarnswo is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Posts
    79

    550SX - can I increase cooling water flow???

    The water coming out the pisser on my 550 was getting hotter and hotter. It was actually steaming....then the head gasket failed.

    PROBLEM: obviously - restricted cooling water flow. I'm sure I can figure that one out...BUT, I am suspecting that even when things are "normal", I am not getting enough cooling water. In normal operation, the water coming out the pisser is way too hot to hold your hand in. And when I get a slight restriction, the motor gets fried.

    MY GOAL: increase cooling water volume

    MY QUESTION: does anyone have a suggestion for the easiest (or best) way to do this? (i.e.: bigger tubes, fittings, etc.). I am ready to really dive into this one over the winter because I refuse to live in fear any longer. I need to take control of my destiny and be victorious!!

    Thanks,
    Danno
  Today, 01:37 AM
    Shawtown_USA
    Shawtown_USA is offline
    PWCToday Regular Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    107

    Re: 550SX - can I increase cooling water flow???

    I'm interested to hear what the other guys have to say on this one, thanks for the post!
