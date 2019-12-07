 Was bored.....made a clock
  Yesterday, 11:50 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,770

    Was bored.....made a clock

    Thought I'd show off my new shop clock. I was moving some stuff around and thought, hhmmmm.......that will make a nice clock!! So, some drilling, tapping, measuring, painting, and here is my clock made from Rotax parts!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 12:26 AM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    4,902

    Re: Was bored.....made a clock

    Awesome!

    What else Ya got?
    What would Chuck Norris do?
  Today, 12:33 AM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,770

    Re: Was bored.....made a clock

    Nothing yet but......I have another part in mind.....
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 01:02 AM #4
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    62
    Posts
    2,304

    Re: Was bored.....made a clock

    Nice.... Coupler bedside clock?

    Vane section from a pump with the jet cone?
    '94 Kawi TS
    2002 Kawi STX-R

    too much to list
  Today, 01:35 AM #5
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,770

    Re: Was bored.....made a clock

    Actually was thinking Honda motorcycle clutch side cover.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
