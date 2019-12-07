Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Was bored.....made a clock #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,770 Was bored.....made a clock Thought I'd show off my new shop clock. I was moving some stuff around and thought, hhmmmm.......that will make a nice clock!! So, some drilling, tapping, measuring, painting, and here is my clock made from Rotax parts! Attached Images 20191207_195221.jpg (1.34 MB, 12 views)

20191207_195221.jpg (1.34 MB, 12 views) 20191207_122837.jpg (1.15 MB, 12 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,902 Re: Was bored.....made a clock Awesome!



What else Ya got? What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,770 Re: Was bored.....made a clock Nothing yet but......I have another part in mind..... http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 62 Posts 2,304 Re: Was bored.....made a clock Nice.... Coupler bedside clock?



Vane section from a pump with the jet cone? Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 01:03 AM . '94 Kawi TS

2002 Kawi STX-R



too much to list #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,770 Re: Was bored.....made a clock Actually was thinking Honda motorcycle clutch side cover. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules