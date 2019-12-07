PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Was bored.....made a clock
Thought I'd show off my new shop clock. I was moving some stuff around and thought, hhmmmm.......that will make a nice clock!! So, some drilling, tapping, measuring, painting, and here is my clock made from Rotax parts!
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Was bored.....made a clock
Awesome!
What else Ya got?
What would Chuck Norris do?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Was bored.....made a clock
Nothing yet but......I have another part in mind.....
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Was bored.....made a clock
Nice.... Coupler bedside clock?
Vane section from a pump with the jet cone?
Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at
01:03 AM.
'94 Kawi TS
2002 Kawi STX-R
too much to list
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Was bored.....made a clock
Actually was thinking Honda motorcycle clutch side cover.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread.
(0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
You
may not post new threads You
may not post replies You
may not post attachments You
may not edit your posts
Forum Rules