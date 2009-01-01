Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2019 WCWCC 3rd ANNUAL ULTIMATE RIDE EVENT TEASER #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 61 Posts 196 Blog Entries 1 2019 WCWCC 3rd ANNUAL ULTIMATE RIDE EVENT TEASER WCWCC 3rd Annual Ultimate Ride Event was a success. So many smiles and friendly faces. This is what good times is all about. Enjoying a weekend of racing at the World Finals and a guided 25 mile rec ride through the Gorge with the West Coast Watercraft Club. No one walks away empty handed. It's an event the whole family can enjoy. All makes and models welcome. Road crew assistance available in case of breakdown. We have you covered, no one gets left behind. Final destination at Pirate Cove Resort for raffle and food. Don't miss this Annual event. ADVENTURE AWAITS!



Last edited by X-Rated; Yesterday at 10:50 PM .



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/WestCoast.Jetski.PWC.CLUB/

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz56OiTrj3HEsb86SVcaPg?view_as=subscriber

https://www.instagram.com/stories/wcwcc_pwc/



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Club-in-Southern-California/



http://wcwcc.com/join/



Website:

www.wcwcc.com



2018 Seadoo 300 RXP-X and RXT-XSocial Media:Meet Up:Website: Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules