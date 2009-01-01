 2019 WCWCC 3rd ANNUAL ULTIMATE RIDE EVENT TEASER
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 10:49 PM #1
    X-Rated
    X-Rated is offline
    Frequent Poster X-Rated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Location
    Lewis in Santa Monica, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    196
    Blog Entries
    1

    2019 WCWCC 3rd ANNUAL ULTIMATE RIDE EVENT TEASER

    WCWCC 3rd Annual Ultimate Ride Event was a success. So many smiles and friendly faces. This is what good times is all about. Enjoying a weekend of racing at the World Finals and a guided 25 mile rec ride through the Gorge with the West Coast Watercraft Club. No one walks away empty handed. It's an event the whole family can enjoy. All makes and models welcome. Road crew assistance available in case of breakdown. We have you covered, no one gets left behind. Final destination at Pirate Cove Resort for raffle and food. Don't miss this Annual event. ADVENTURE AWAITS!

    Last edited by X-Rated; Yesterday at 10:50 PM.
    2018 Seadoo 300 RXP-X and RXT-X

    Social Media:
    https://www.facebook.com/WestCoast.Jetski.PWC.CLUB/
    https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz56OiTrj3HEsb86SVcaPg?view_as=subscriber
    https://www.instagram.com/stories/wcwcc_pwc/

    Meet Up:
    http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Watercraft-Club-in-Southern-California/

    http://wcwcc.com/join/

    Website:
    www.wcwcc.com

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 