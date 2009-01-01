WCWCC 3rd Annual Ultimate Ride Event was a success. So many smiles and friendly faces. This is what good times is all about. Enjoying a weekend of racing at the World Finals and a guided 25 mile rec ride through the Gorge with the West Coast Watercraft Club. No one walks away empty handed. It's an event the whole family can enjoy. All makes and models welcome. Road crew assistance available in case of breakdown. We have you covered, no one gets left behind. Final destination at Pirate Cove Resort for raffle and food. Don't miss this Annual event. ADVENTURE AWAITS!