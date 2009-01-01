 WTB : 650 motor / 750 motor
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:47 AM #1
    Nameless
    Nameless is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    Pacifica (Bay Area)
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    WTB : 650 motor / 750 motor

    Looking for a clean and running Kawasaki 650sx engine. (Just engine)
    Or a clean/running Kawasaki 750 engine (complete with carbs, manifolds, and ebox/wiring.)
    Paypal Ready.
    sends a message or email if you have one to let go.
    Email - samlarroche@yahoo.com
    Cheers!
    Last edited by Nameless; Today at 07:48 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 