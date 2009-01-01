Hello all Riderz!

I have a 1990 650sx, 1998 650sx, 1994 750sxi, 1991 XP.
Always loved reading these forums for problem diagnosis!

want to make my 98 sx into an ocean ski and up here in WA State we have pretty rocky beaches so I want to know what yall think about doing a Bed- liner / line-x paint on the hull to protect it from the rocks as I will be beaching this ski!

i know it can reduce speed off top end from increased drag but wondering if anyone else has had this problem from rocky beaches and what their solution was other than just fiberglass work year after year!

thank Fellas!

SawyerSwamper