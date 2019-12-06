 Seadoo RXP solo seat
  1. Today, 04:16 PM #1
    Seadoo RXP solo seat

    Just ran across two more of these I am keeping one for my RXP and selling the other one, they seem to be going for around $120.00 plus shipping. I gave it a try but this piece did not turn the 250 Rebel into a roadracer so it's got to go !

    I am asking $80.00 plus actual shipping, Paypal only, shipping in the lower 48 only. I estimate shipping to be between $25.00 to $40.00
    Attached Images Attached Images
  2. Today, 04:25 PM #2
    Re: Seadoo RXP solo seat

    That it on a rxx

  3. Today, 04:27 PM #3
    Re: Seadoo RXP solo seat

    That's it on a Honda Rebel 250
  4. Today, 04:38 PM #4
    Re: Seadoo RXP solo seat

    My bad will it fit a rxx

  5. Today, 05:22 PM #5
    Re: Seadoo RXP solo seat

    As far as I know they only fit on RXP's
