R&D toploader for 650SX or X2 for sale

R&D toploader fits Kawasaki X2 and 650SX models, it's not brand new but then I am not asking a new price either, I have seen these go used as high as $150.00 plus shipping , I am asking $100 shipped in the lower 48

IMG_20191206_133231.jpg (1.01 MB, 11 views) IMG_20191206_133240.jpg (986.2 KB, 11 views)

IMG_20191206_133307.jpg (885.1 KB, 9 views)

