Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 spx super clean #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 976 96 spx super clean I bought this, i donít know why. I have no room and i donít want to part it out. Clear title in hand. No trailer. Freshwater boat. Needs fuel lines and carbs gone thru. Good compression, has spark and will run. Not sure of vts, or gauges but they look nice. Super clean hull. Grips are gummy. One owner, stored indoors when not in use. $600 obo. "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 361 Re: 96 spx super clean Where r u located?



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,766 Re: 96 spx super clean That is the HUGE-est boarding step I've ever seen!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

