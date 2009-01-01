|
SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption.
The SX-R1500 gets great mileage cruising. A few weeks ago I did a slow 30 mile cruise on Apache Lake in Arizona and used only 3 gals of gas. I went dam to dam and back. I was just straight line sightseeing maybe 20 mph. Probably 1/16-1/8 throttle. No turning.
I dream skis
Re: SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption.
I do 22 mile river trips on my 650 TS. I go down river 11 miles and then backup, so the current should cancel out. It uses less than 3 gallons cruising at 20-25mph.
for a 1500 das guud
