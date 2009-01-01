 SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:42 PM #1
    trailrider
    trailrider is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    St. Louis
    Posts
    25

    SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption.

    The SX-R1500 gets great mileage cruising. A few weeks ago I did a slow 30 mile cruise on Apache Lake in Arizona and used only 3 gals of gas. I went dam to dam and back. I was just straight line sightseeing maybe 20 mph. Probably 1/16-1/8 throttle. No turning.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:56 PM #2
    bird
    bird is offline
    I dream skis bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    796

    Re: SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption.

    I do 22 mile river trips on my 650 TS. I go down river 11 miles and then backup, so the current should cancel out. It uses less than 3 gallons cruising at 20-25mph.

    for a 1500 das guud
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 