Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location St. Louis Posts 25 SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption. The SX-R1500 gets great mileage cruising. A few weeks ago I did a slow 30 mile cruise on Apache Lake in Arizona and used only 3 gals of gas. I went dam to dam and back. I was just straight line sightseeing maybe 20 mph. Probably 1/16-1/8 throttle. No turning. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 35 Posts 796 Re: SXR1500 Cruising Fuel Consumption. I do 22 mile river trips on my 650 TS. I go down river 11 miles and then backup, so the current should cancel out. It uses less than 3 gallons cruising at 20-25mph.



