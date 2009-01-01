 Wavejammer Parts
  1. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #1
    06balt
    Wavejammer Parts

    Looking for some parts for a Jammer build I'm currently doing. Looking for

    Gas tank
    Exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox
    Left rear gunwale cap
    Impeller 16/19 or 17/20 pitch
    Seat/tower screws
    Blaster 1 stock bars
    1995 Yamaha FX-1
  2. Yesterday, 11:21 PM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    Check out live to ride Powersports on eBay. Guy has it all


  3. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #3
    06balt
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    Just took a peek. All he has listed for wavejammers is 2 gaskets.
    1995 Yamaha FX-1
  4. Yesterday, 11:30 PM #4
    Austin1goss
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490623
  5. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #5
    Austin1goss
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    300 buck for that seems a good deal if shipping isn't horrible
  6. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #6
    Austin1goss
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    Maybe he will sell parts
  7. Today, 12:10 AM #7
    06balt
    Re: Wavejammer Parts

    I saw that, I’d totally buy everything but I can’t import it to Canada without the paperwork. He said he won’t split anything up but maybe eventually.
    1995 Yamaha FX-1
