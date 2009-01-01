Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Wavejammer Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location canada Posts 115 Wavejammer Parts Looking for some parts for a Jammer build I'm currently doing. Looking for



Gas tank

Exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox

Left rear gunwale cap

Impeller 16/19 or 17/20 pitch

Seat/tower screws

I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 642 Re: Wavejammer Parts Check out live to ride Powersports on eBay. Guy has it all

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location canada Posts 115 Re: Wavejammer Parts Just took a peek. All he has listed for wavejammers is 2 gaskets. 1995 Yamaha FX-1 #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 140 Re: Wavejammer Parts http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490623 #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 140 Re: Wavejammer Parts 300 buck for that seems a good deal if shipping isn't horrible #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 140 Re: Wavejammer Parts Maybe he will sell parts #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location canada Posts 115 Re: Wavejammer Parts I saw that, I'd totally buy everything but I can't import it to Canada without the paperwork. He said he won't split anything up but maybe eventually. 1995 Yamaha FX-1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

