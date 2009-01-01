|
Wavejammer Parts
Looking for some parts for a Jammer build I'm currently doing. Looking for
Gas tank
Exhaust hose from pipe to waterbox
Left rear gunwale cap
Impeller 16/19 or 17/20 pitch
Seat/tower screws
Blaster 1 stock bars
I dream skis
Re: Wavejammer Parts
Check out live to ride Powersports on eBay. Guy has it all
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Re: Wavejammer Parts
Just took a peek. All he has listed for wavejammers is 2 gaskets.
Re: Wavejammer Parts
300 buck for that seems a good deal if shipping isn't horrible
Re: Wavejammer Parts
I saw that, I’d totally buy everything but I can’t import it to Canada without the paperwork. He said he won’t split anything up but maybe eventually.
