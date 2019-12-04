 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole
  Today, 07:49 PM #1
    Jpheeze
    2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole

    Brand new handle pole
    Will be removed off a 2020 Kawasaki Sxr.

    Comes complete with steering, bars, grips, bushings, chin pad. Ready to mount

    $200 obo
    Located in south Orange County Ca


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:45 PM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole

    Are you doing a X2 conversion?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:51 PM #3
    Jpheeze
    Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole

    No I am installing a rrp pole setup


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:51 PM #4
    DeMan686
    Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole

    Nice


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
