2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole
PWCToday Guru
2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole Brand new handle pole

Will be removed off a 2020 Kawasaki Sxr.



Comes complete with steering, bars, grips, bushings, chin pad. Ready to mount



$200 obo

Located in south Orange County Ca





Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole Are you doing a X2 conversion?





Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole No I am installing a rrp pole setup





Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole Nice





