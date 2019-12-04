|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole
Brand new handle pole
Will be removed off a 2020 Kawasaki Sxr.
Comes complete with steering, bars, grips, bushings, chin pad. Ready to mount
$200 obo
Located in south Orange County Ca
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
I dream skis
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole
No I am installing a rrp pole setup
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
I dream skis
Re: 2020 Kawasaki Sxr handle pole
Nice
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- nk550sx
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules