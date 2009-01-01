|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650 X2 Ride Plate Openions
Hey folks, what are your suggestions for the best ride plate for rec riding? I'm updating a lot but in the end I'll have a 42mm Sudco with AM intake, 650 with high compression head (around 170 psi I expect), moded stock exhaust, stock water box, RCJS intake grate, 10/16 Hooker impeller. Just wondering what ride plate you guys (and gals) run and why. I don't race but may take it out in the surf a little. Mostly just lake riding though.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules