Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 X2 Ride Plate Openions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 99 650 X2 Ride Plate Openions Hey folks, what are your suggestions for the best ride plate for rec riding? I'm updating a lot but in the end I'll have a 42mm Sudco with AM intake, 650 with high compression head (around 170 psi I expect), moded stock exhaust, stock water box, RCJS intake grate, 10/16 Hooker impeller. Just wondering what ride plate you guys (and gals) run and why. I don't race but may take it out in the surf a little. Mostly just lake riding though. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules