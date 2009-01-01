|
Bilge switch mounted in finger throttle
I seen this somewhere, and I've searched, but I can't find it.
At one time, I've seen a small water proof bilge toggle switch mounted in a stock (zxi/stx etc) finger throttle. I'm building a x2 this winter, solely on spare parts, and I'd like to accomplish this. Anyone done or seen this?
throttlemod.JPG
