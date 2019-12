Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My new Jet Ski in Thailand #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 57 Posts 173 My new Jet Ski in Thailand Missed the racing bug, ( used to race a Polaris Pro 785 in the states), so picked this up in Bangkok, Pretty good shape, shape,and great compression. From the serial number appears to be 2002 Ultra 150, the ski is Japanese market ski. Along with the X2 should keep me out of the bars for a couple of days. Attached Images 20191204_144642.jpg (283.6 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

