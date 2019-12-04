 Weird PJS intake grate
pxctoday

    Weird PJS intake grate

    So I started to make a post asking WTH this fit, but after doing some research I answered my own question so to speak in an older post on here in the link below.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3043482

    So yes technically it will fit a TS or SC , it is the correct length and bolt hole spacing but it does not have the wing pieces made onto it, can anyone else here think of anything it might fit ?

    I have looked a pics of every Kawasaki intake grate I can think of and cannot find an exact match.

    I am going to put on my TS later today and see how it all lines up but the lack of wings on it and that weird rear mounting hole have me thrown off a bit.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
