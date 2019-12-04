Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Weird PJS intake grate #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,842 Weird PJS intake grate So I started to make a post asking WTH this fit, but after doing some research I answered my own question so to speak in an older post on here in the link below.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3043482



So yes technically it will fit a TS or SC , it is the correct length and bolt hole spacing but it does not have the wing pieces made onto it, can anyone else here think of anything it might fit ?



I have looked a pics of every Kawasaki intake grate I can think of and cannot find an exact match.



I am going to put on my TS later today and see how it all lines up but the lack of wings on it and that weird rear mounting hole have me thrown off a bit.

