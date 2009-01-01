Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What is the ideal "have fun" X2 build? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location SoCal Age 19 Posts 6 What is the ideal "have fun" X2 build? I want to build and X2, build even after reading pages of articles I am still a bit lost on what would be best for me. My goal is to have an agile surf build that "bumps the fun factor up to 11". I currently have a stock 650sx ****box that I restored to functional grounds after rescuing it from being underwater in a buddies backyard for a few decades, but would like to start with something solid this time around.

I want to go with a 750 conversion, flat-decked, and a 1.5 chop from what I can gather. What I would like to figure out is which is the best year hull for this? What donor engine would be best suited? What is the point of putting stuff to ballast the fwd part of the ski (front fill?). Just all around what would be the best setup for my application and why? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 29,900 Re: What is the ideal "have fun" X2 build? The ideal behind a front fill is not to add ballast, but to change the handling characteristics. I am not a surf rider so I will let others chime in on the needs of a prime surf X2 Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules