|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
What is the ideal "have fun" X2 build?
I want to build and X2, build even after reading pages of articles I am still a bit lost on what would be best for me. My goal is to have an agile surf build that "bumps the fun factor up to 11". I currently have a stock 650sx ****box that I restored to functional grounds after rescuing it from being underwater in a buddies backyard for a few decades, but would like to start with something solid this time around.
I want to go with a 750 conversion, flat-decked, and a 1.5 chop from what I can gather. What I would like to figure out is which is the best year hull for this? What donor engine would be best suited? What is the point of putting stuff to ballast the fwd part of the ski (front fill?). Just all around what would be the best setup for my application and why?
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: What is the ideal "have fun" X2 build?
The ideal behind a front fill is not to add ballast, but to change the handling characteristics. I am not a surf rider so I will let others chime in on the needs of a prime surf X2
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules