Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Fern Park, Florida Posts 1 I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull I'm doing a pump swap on a Yamaha FX-1 and am looking to buy a pump tunnel that would need to be cut out of a donor hull. Does anyone know of a salvage yard or anyone that would have an old hull. Anything that had a 144 MM pump in it. The pic shows what was cut out of the FX1 hull. I also want to set the pump back 2" so I can use a Superjet driveshaft. I have a couple of old Kawi hulls (550, 650 SX, X2) if I can't find anything I'll have to cut one of them up. I gave up Kawasaki in the early 1990's and went all Yamaha!





FX1 Pump Tunnel.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2014 Location Oregon Posts 52 Re: I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull I have a vxr650 hull that would meet your needs. I would be happy to cut and ship if it was worth the hassle. Last edited by camper357; Today at 08:56 PM .

