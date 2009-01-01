 I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull
    I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull

    I'm doing a pump swap on a Yamaha FX-1 and am looking to buy a pump tunnel that would need to be cut out of a donor hull. Does anyone know of a salvage yard or anyone that would have an old hull. Anything that had a 144 MM pump in it. The pic shows what was cut out of the FX1 hull. I also want to set the pump back 2" so I can use a Superjet driveshaft. I have a couple of old Kawi hulls (550, 650 SX, X2) if I can't find anything I'll have to cut one of them up. I gave up Kawasaki in the early 1990's and went all Yamaha!


    FX1 Pump Tunnel.jpg
    Re: I'm looking for a yamaha pump tunnel from a donor hull

    I have a vxr650 hull that would meet your needs. I would be happy to cut and ship if it was worth the hassle.
