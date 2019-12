Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need bunch of parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 104 Need bunch of parts Heres a list of what i need to complete my kids race skis for next season.



Kawasaki 550sx



18 and 19 pitch propeller for 550sx pump for 650 swap



Kawasaki X2



Pro water craft ride plate

Tubbies

Umi / Accusteer steering



Also need coffman Headpipe and expansion chamber for 650 / 750 motor. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules