 Sd 951 cylinder kit .50mm over
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:45 AM #1
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com is offline
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    104

    Sd 951 cylinder kit .50mm over

    Re-manufactured Cylinder kit (RCK) ready to install including OEM Cylinder/ 2 WSM Platinum Piston Kits/ Machining Services listed below:

    -Bored to 88.41mm
    -Finish Honed to 0.006" Clearance
    -IJSBA Race Legal Chamfer
    -Mating Surfaces Surface Plated
    -All threads prepped/ repaired if needed

    OPTIONAL: Add our piston race prep service for $60. Includes setting ring gap, chamfering and balancing. IF NOT PERFORMED HERE, YOU MUST AT MINIMUM SET RING GAP YOURSELF DURING THE INSTALLATION PROCESS.

    https://www.c57racing.com/store/p313...stons%29_.html

    Can be purchased directly off our website via the link above:

    Current inventory includes but not limited to:
    KAW 1100 (2 AVAILABLE)
    REED 550 1MM OVER
    PISTON PORT 550 .50MM OVER
    RESLEEVED 61X 701 .25MM OVER
    RESLEEVED 62T 701 .25MM OVER
    RESLEEVED 550 REED STOCK BORE
    PORTED 750 SXI PRO RESLEEVED
    KAW 650

    FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR TO HAVE YOUR OWN CYLINDER MACHINE WORK PERFORMED
    Attached Images Attached Images
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!

    SHOP SERVICES AVAILABLE INCLUDING CYLINDER BORING/ DECKING/ RECHAMBERING/ AND COMING SOON, CRANKSHAFT REBUILD SERVICE.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. seadooracer606

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 