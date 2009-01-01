 1993 wb1 full sport spec
    1993 wb1 full sport spec

    1993 Hull Painted White Metal Flake

    Ski Runs great, everything is fresh. Just dropped about 2k into it to sell it as perfect as possible. New top end, carbs rebuilt 2 months ago, New MSD Enhancer CDI, New Pump Bearings, new fuel line/cooling line. Registration current. Lots of little details not listed here, but please feel free to ask me any questions about the ski.

    Turn Key Sport Spec Blaster Motor:

    -62T Top/Bottom New Top End $500
    -61X Flywheel/Stator -
    New MSD Enhancer CDI $350
    -New ADA Girdled Head w/ Custom Sport Spec Domes $400
    -SBN44's on a R&D Intake Manifold w/ Carbon Tech Reeds
    -Factory Mod Pipe -A/M Waterbox -Flow Control Valve Hull:
    -NEW Jettrim Mats $300
    -Jettrim Mod Seat
    -New C57 2" Set Back Pump Kit $1000
    -Bored Nozzle
    -Fresh Rebuild on pump
    -PWR Front Sponsons
    -C57 Hull Extensions
    -C57 Rideplate
    -R&D Intake Grate
    -PWR Mid Sponsons T

    he ONLY trade/partial trade deal I would be interested in is a 2008+ SJ

    $5,500
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!

    SHOP SERVICES AVAILABLE INCLUDING CYLINDER BORING/ DECKING/ RECHAMBERING/ AND COMING SOON, CRANKSHAFT REBUILD SERVICE.
