Ski Runs great, everything is fresh. Just dropped about 2k into it to sell it as perfect as possible. New top end, carbs rebuilt 2 months ago, New MSD Enhancer CDI, New Pump Bearings, new fuel line/cooling line. Registration current. Lots of little details not listed here, but please feel free to ask me any questions about the ski.
Turn Key Sport Spec Blaster Motor:
-62T Top/Bottom New Top End $500
-61X Flywheel/Stator -
New MSD Enhancer CDI $350
-New ADA Girdled Head w/ Custom Sport Spec Domes $400
-SBN44's on a R&D Intake Manifold w/ Carbon Tech Reeds
-Factory Mod Pipe -A/M Waterbox -Flow Control Valve Hull:
-NEW Jettrim Mats $300
-Jettrim Mod Seat
-New C57 2" Set Back Pump Kit $1000
-Bored Nozzle
-Fresh Rebuild on pump
-PWR Front Sponsons
-C57 Hull Extensions
-C57 Rideplate
-R&D Intake Grate
-PWR Mid Sponsons T
he ONLY trade/partial trade deal I would be interested in is a 2008+ SJ