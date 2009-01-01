Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reed 550 cylinder kit w/ 1mm over ADR PISTONS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 104 Reed 550 cylinder kit w/ 1mm over ADR PISTONS Re-manufactured Cylinder kit (RCK) ready to install including OEM Cylinder/ 2X ADR 76mm Piston Kits/ Machining Services listed below:



-Bored to 76mm -Finish Honed to 0.004" Clearance



-IJSBA Race Legal Chamfer



-Mating Surface: Surface Plated



-All threads prepped/ repaired if needed



OPTIONAL: Add our piston race prep service for $60. Includes setting ring gap, chamfering and balancing. IF NOT PERFORMED HERE, YOU MUST AT MINIMUM SET RING GAP YOURSELF DURING THE INSTALLATION PROCESS.



https://www.c57racing.com/store/c77/...nder_Kits.html



Can be purchased directly off our website via the link above:



Current inventory includes but not limited to:

KAW 1100 (2 AVAILABLE)

SD951

RESLEEVED 61X 701

RESLEEVED 62T 701

RESLEEVED 550 REED

PISTON PORT 550

PORTED 750 SXI PRO RESLEEVED

KAW 650



FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR TO HAVE YOUR OWN CYLINDER MACHINE WORK PERFORMED. Attached Images 550 reed.jpg (108.9 KB, 1 views) www.c57racing.com



For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!



