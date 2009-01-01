Re-manufactured Cylinder kit (RCK) ready to install including OEM Cylinder/ 2X ADR 76mm Piston Kits/ Machining Services listed below:
-Bored to 76mm -Finish Honed to 0.004" Clearance
-IJSBA Race Legal Chamfer
-Mating Surface: Surface Plated
-All threads prepped/ repaired if needed
OPTIONAL: Add our piston race prep service for $60. Includes setting ring gap, chamfering and balancing. IF NOT PERFORMED HERE, YOU MUST AT MINIMUM SET RING GAP YOURSELF DURING THE INSTALLATION PROCESS.
https://www.c57racing.com/store/c77/...nder_Kits.html
Can be purchased directly off our website via the link above:
Current inventory includes but not limited to:
KAW 1100 (2 AVAILABLE)
SD951
RESLEEVED 61X 701
RESLEEVED 62T 701
RESLEEVED 550 REED
PISTON PORT 550
PORTED 750 SXI PRO RESLEEVED
KAW 650
FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR TO HAVE YOUR OWN CYLINDER MACHINE WORK PERFORMED.