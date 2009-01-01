I'm a new owner and bought a 98' GTS Seadoo. It does not start and appears to be a electrical/ignition issue. I have testing lanyard/safety and start/stop switch according to manual and they check out. With charged battery and landyard installed I get two beeps. Try starting and ski turns over a few seconds or for a few times but then dies and I can get no voltage to the ignition coil.
From this point I need to disconnect battery and reconnect to 'reset' system so I can even try again but end up in same scenario. Any ideas of how I might go about troubleshooting would be great....