 2003 Polaris Genesis I 1200 fuel injected complete ski in MI
pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:42 PM #1
    jetskiyer
    2003 Polaris Genesis I 1200 fuel injected complete ski in MI

    I'm testing the waters to decide on a part out or a whole ski sale. North of Detroit about an hour. I am unable to acquire the title at this point. If I do things may change but at this point it looks like I will not. Complete water ready ski. If you live in a non titled state it may work for you or a private lake. I will fire it up to get the hours but it was winterized and stored. If you want it whole make an offer i may consider selling it complete. Comes with cover, no trailer.
  2. Today, 03:43 PM #2
    jetskiyer
    Re: 2003 Polaris Genesis I 1200 fuel injected complete ski in MI

    My bad this should have gone in the parts section
