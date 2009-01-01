2003 Polaris Genesis I 1200 fuel injected complete ski in MI
I'm testing the waters to decide on a part out or a whole ski sale. North of Detroit about an hour. I am unable to acquire the title at this point. If I do things may change but at this point it looks like I will not. Complete water ready ski. If you live in a non titled state it may work for you or a private lake. I will fire it up to get the hours but it was winterized and stored. If you want it whole make an offer i may consider selling it complete. Comes with cover, no trailer.