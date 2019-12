Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTT Blaster 1 for SXR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location TX Posts 37 WTT Blaster 1 for SXR Very original and clean 94 Blaster 1, only mod is oil inj delete and regular maint items. Pump is immaculate. I'd say this ski has 40-50 hours on it. Very nice original ski with clean Texas title. Would consider 08+ SJ as well. And I know newer skis will require some cash on my end. Located in Fort Worth Texas.





blaster trailer.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules