Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Basic finger throttle setup stock HX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location TX Posts 37 Basic finger throttle setup stock HX I've never messed with a stock HX before, just got a nice one bone stock for my son to learn on. Having a hard time finding a UMI to match my other one but this thing is unrideable to me with the bars in my lap and my strongest thumb not clamped to the grips. What's the procedure for slapping on a cheap finger throttle that is compatible with the stock bar setup? I seem to remember an adapter, some sort of complication involved here. Is it just like the X4? Thanks for help. Attached Images 96 hx.jpg (205.2 KB, 5 views)

Same as an X4. Can get an adaptor plate to cover the hole in the bar pad or my favorite is the GT finger throttles but are harder to find now.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

