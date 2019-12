Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 2-3 Seater Jetski - Chicago #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 31 Posts 369 WTB: 2-3 Seater Jetski - Chicago Looking for a 2-3 seater jetski for riding in the surf on lake Michigan. I have a Waveblaster and SXR, but those are too difficult for friends to ride. Looking for something that is earlier to ride, but still fun enough in the surf. Does not have to be running as I do most of the work myself. Price range is $1-3k. Carved or fuel injected, 2 or 4 stroke is fine.



Needs to be within a few hours of Chicago.



Thanks!



Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules