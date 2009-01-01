Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 pipe on 550? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 223 650 pipe on 550? I recently saw a picture where someone paired a stock 650sx chamber with a 550 head pipe, on a 550 reed.



after thinking, the 650sx chamber seems like it would be a great low/midrange setup for a 550. Has anyone tried this? Interested in input. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) bird, candysucker Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules