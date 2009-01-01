Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 57 Posts 171 Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI Live here in Thailand now, have a 91 X2 Japan Market ski( all the labels are in Japanese). Are. the parts the same for a US market ski ? Reason I'm asking have a Kawai KLR Japan dirt bike, and some the parts will not interchange with the US market bike. Wondering if is like that with the jet ski. Looking to get a backup CDI unit. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 29,898 Re: Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI What is the CDi part number? Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules