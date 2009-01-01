 Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI
  Today, 12:52 AM #1
    sloan_william@msn.com
    sloan_william@msn.com is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    houston tx
    Age
    57
    Posts
    171

    Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI

    Live here in Thailand now, have a 91 X2 Japan Market ski( all the labels are in Japanese). Are. the parts the same for a US market ski ? Reason I'm asking have a Kawai KLR Japan dirt bike, and some the parts will not interchange with the US market bike. Wondering if is like that with the jet ski. Looking to get a backup CDI unit.
  Today, 01:44 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,898

    Re: Questions about US Market vs Japan market X2 , and CDI

    What is the CDi part number?
