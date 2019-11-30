Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 SuperJet - Indiana #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,173 93 SuperJet - Indiana Listing my 93 superjet. Bought as a project and interested working on other skis right now.



650 with good compression.



Ski takes on water through the midshaft. New midshaft included.



Started to remove stickers, but not complete. Ski at one point prior to my ownership, has had a pipe. Currently all stock.



Hull has some flaws here and there, but overall a good ski for the $



Has aftermarket bars, ride plate, grate, impeller.



Asking $1300



I do have a full 61x 701 swap. Complete with carb/exhaust/electronics that I would be willing to sell with it for a extra $450





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules