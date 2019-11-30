Listing my 93 superjet. Bought as a project and interested working on other skis right now.
650 with good compression.
Ski takes on water through the midshaft. New midshaft included.
Started to remove stickers, but not complete. Ski at one point prior to my ownership, has had a pipe. Currently all stock.
Hull has some flaws here and there, but overall a good ski for the $
Has aftermarket bars, ride plate, grate, impeller.
Asking $1300
I do have a full 61x 701 swap. Complete with carb/exhaust/electronics that I would be willing to sell with it for a extra $450
