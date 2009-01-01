 Wtb inventioneering intake grate for 2001 xpl 951
    Wtb inventioneering intake grate for 2001 xpl 951

    Pretty much as the title says, looking for a inventioneering For a 2001 xpl. If you have one to unload please let me know. I know these grates aren't the easiest to find.
    Re: Wtb inventioneering intake grate for 2001 xpl 951

    I think I have one I'll take a look tomorrow.

    Re: Wtb inventioneering intake grate for 2001 xpl 951

    Awesome, I appreciate you checking.
